Czech National Bank Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after buying an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

