Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $48.57 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

