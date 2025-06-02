American National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $315.18 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $316.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $147,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $837,238.38. This represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.