JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $61.05 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

