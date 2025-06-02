California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of MSA Safety worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 954.1% during the fourth quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 59,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

