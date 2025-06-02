JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $62,654,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.