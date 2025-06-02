Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Shopify Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $104.97 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

