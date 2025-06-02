Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SUSA opened at $121.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.