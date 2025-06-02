Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 102,609.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $188,595,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $58.50 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.