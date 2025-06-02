180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 118.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $154.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

