180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.61. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDS shares. Macquarie cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

