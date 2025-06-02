PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 111,652.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

