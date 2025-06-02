West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic
In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hologic Price Performance
Hologic stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.
