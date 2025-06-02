NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 100,043.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 16,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Mizuho set a $280.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.