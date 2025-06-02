Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $224.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.