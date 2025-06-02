Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 227,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average is $171.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

