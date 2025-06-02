Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $987,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

DHR stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

