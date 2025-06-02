West Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 205,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

