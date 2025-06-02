Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 819.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6,814.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 78,979 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.78 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

