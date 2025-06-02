Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,865 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA opened at $51.37 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

