Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSB)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSSB stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $271.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF Profile

The Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF (RSSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by holding global equities and US Treasury futures. The fund uses leverage to stack the total return of its equity holdings with the potential returns of the futures contracts RSSB was launched on Dec 4, 2023 and is issued by Return Stacked.

