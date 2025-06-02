iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2,827.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

