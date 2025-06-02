180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,537,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,988,000 after buying an additional 1,161,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 1,144,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after buying an additional 681,120 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

CGUS stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

