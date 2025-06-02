Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,359 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,750,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,482,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 993,659 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

