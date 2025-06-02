Rhumbline Advisers Has $126.48 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Ecolab worth $126,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,564,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $265.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

