Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

LNTH opened at $75.51 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

