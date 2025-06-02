Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

