Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 193,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

