Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 148.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $443,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 27,342.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 347.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $1,546,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $341,935.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,318.10. This trade represents a 13.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,077.26. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,471,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $214.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.94, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

