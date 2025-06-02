Rhumbline Advisers Sells 143,412 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $124,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE USB opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

