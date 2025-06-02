Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $636,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.2%

TEAM stock opened at $206.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.78. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $2,064,016.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,088,274.04. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $26,000.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,036,236.80. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,899 shares of company stock valued at $66,859,457. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.