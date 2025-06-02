Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 46,871 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Newmont worth $95,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $52.67 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.