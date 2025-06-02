Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,931 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $96,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,848,169,000 after acquiring an additional 150,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,187,000 after purchasing an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $505,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $393,335,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $157.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

