1,399 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in KLA by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Price Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.58.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Read More
