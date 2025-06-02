Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494,456 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $94,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after buying an additional 642,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after buying an additional 6,486,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 159,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FCX opened at $38.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.