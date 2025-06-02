Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in VF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,615 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of VF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,174 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

VF Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.46 on Monday. VF Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

VF Dividend Announcement

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VF

Insider Activity at VF

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 85,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,112.38. This trade represents a 40.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhishek Dalmia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 380,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,632.92. This represents a 15.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 185,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About VF

(Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.