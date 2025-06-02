Berenberg Bank Cuts Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,700

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($80.75) to GBX 5,700 ($76.72) in a report released on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Intertek Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,744 ($63.85) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,675.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,820.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,044 ($54.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,575 ($75.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current year.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 102.60 ($1.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.71%.

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($67.21), for a total transaction of £1,972,530.12 ($2,654,818.47). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 2,198 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,525 ($60.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,459.50 ($133,862.05). Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Intertek Group

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

