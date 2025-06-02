Moller Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Moller Wealth Partners cut its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.19 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.