9,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 417,382 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 200,080 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 256,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

