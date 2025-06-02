Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,339,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $422.39 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.