Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $73.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

