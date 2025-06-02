Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $17.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $270.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $24.01.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

