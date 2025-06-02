Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,001 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE UBER opened at $84.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.