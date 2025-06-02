Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

