46,299 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

