Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 993,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 335,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

