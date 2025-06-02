iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 124,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 175,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
