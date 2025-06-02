iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 124,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 175,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.