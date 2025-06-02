Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,310 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 366,361 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 482,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

