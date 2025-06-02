Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 14,106 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UYLD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UYLD stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.2231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

