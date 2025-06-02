Parallel Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.5%

FIS opened at $79.48 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.